Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to Inaugurate Exquisite Tourism Facilities in Gujarat

In line with the approach of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to transform India's distinctive lighthouses into captivating heritage tourism sites, the inauguration of tourism facilities at the iconic cities of Dwarka, Gopnath and Veraval and is set to take place on Saturday at Dwarka, Gujarat.
This initiative aims to showcase the rich culture, significance, and allure of these magnificent structures, attracting tourists from around the world.
During the 75th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat,' the Prime Minister emphasized the unique appeal of lighthouses and their potential as tourist attractions. He expressed, "Light houses are unique as far as tourism is concerned. Due to their massive size, light houses have always been a centre of attraction for tourists. For boosting tourism, another 72 lighthouses have also been identified in India by DGLL.
Inspired by Prime Minister’s vision this momentous occasion will mark a significant milestone in the preservation and promotion of the city's rich cultural heritage and will provide visitors with an extraordinary experience like never before. These Lighthouses are prominent landmarks and have served mariners for generations and now world-class tourism facilities have also been developed at these lighthouses. The newly inaugurated facilities combine historical charm with modern amenities, creating an unmatched destination for tourists from around the globe.
Inauguration will be presided over by Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH in the esteemed presence of dignitaries and distinguished guests namely Raghavbhai Hansrajbhai Patel, Minister of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Govt. of Gujarat, Poonamben Maadam, MP (LS), Jamnagar, Rajeshbhai Chudasama, MP (LS), Junagarh, Gautambhai Chauhan, MLA, Talaja, Pabubha Manek, MLA, Dwarka, Vimalbhai Chudasama, MLA, Somnath and T K Ramachandran, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.
Visitors to the tourism facility will have the opportunity to explore the rich history of the lighthouse through interactive exhibits, captivating audiovisual presentations, and engaging guided tours. The facility will also feature a panoramic observation deck, providing breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape and the city's coastline.
The inauguration of this tourism facility represents a collaborative effort between the governments and is a testament to our collective vision of creating a vibrant and thriving tourist destination that showcases our unique heritage.