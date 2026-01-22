Union Minister Scindia to visit Tripura, Assam Jan 23–25

Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya M. Scindia is set to visit Tripura and Assam from January 23 to 25 to review and boost development initiatives across the region.

During his three-day tour, Scindia will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a series of projects aimed at strengthening infrastructure, promoting tourism and creating livelihood opportunities, officials said.

The visit will begin in Tripura on January 23, where the Union Minister will arrive in Agartala and attend an inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony for projects worth Rs 574.2 crore under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER). The programme will be held at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan in Indranagar.

As part of his schedule in Agartala, Scindia will also visit the Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Wing at Agartala Government Medical College and the Agartala Government Dental College to review healthcare facilities. Later in the day, he will offer prayers at the Tripurasundari Shaktipeeth, popularly known as the Matabari Temple, one of the most revered religious sites in the state.

On January 24, the Union Minister will travel to Kadamtala in North Tripura district, where he will inaugurate agarwood-based projects worth Rs 78.53 crore. These projects are expected to support local livelihoods and strengthen value-based industries rooted in the region’s natural resources. He will also visit the historic Unakoti heritage site, highlighting the Centre’s focus on tourism development alongside infrastructure growth.

The visit will conclude on January 25, with Scindia launching the Matabari Tourism Circuit project worth Rs 276.78 crore at Dumbur. The project aims to enhance tourism infrastructure and attract more visitors to the area. Later that day, he will travel to Guwahati in Assam, where he is scheduled to participate in the foundation laying and launch of bamboo-based projects, further promoting sustainable industries in the Northeast.

