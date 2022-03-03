Union Minister Sonowal On Nagaland Visit

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who is on a two-day visit of Nagaland, arrived at Dimapur on Thursday.

The Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways, Sonowal arrived at Dimapur airport in the evening where he was received by Nagaland minister Kasheho Sangtam and adviser Tovihoto Awomi in presence of other government officials.

The former Assam chief minister met with Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio at his residence in Sovima.

Following the meeting, Sonowal left for capital Kohima where he will reportedly attend an Ayush programme tomorrow at Ayush Hospital in Razha in Chedema.

Wishing Sonowal a pleasant stay in the state, the Nagaland CM thanked him for his support and concern for the state.

Nagaland CM Rio tweeted, "Welcome to Nagaland, Shri @sarbanandsonwal ji, Honourable Union Minister of @moayush and @shipmin_india. Grateful for your concern and support for Nagaland. I wish you a fruitful and a pleasant stay."