Union Minister Sonowal On Nagaland Visit

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who is on a two-day visit of Nagaland, arrived at Dimapur on Thursday.
The Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways, Sonowal arrived at Dimapur airport in the evening where he was received by Nagaland minister Kasheho Sangtam and adviser Tovihoto Awomi in presence of other government officials.
The former Assam chief minister met with Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio at his residence in Sovima.
Following the meeting, Sonowal left for capital Kohima where he will reportedly attend an Ayush programme tomorrow at Ayush Hospital in Razha in Chedema.
Wishing Sonowal a pleasant stay in the state, the Nagaland CM thanked him for his support and concern for the state.
Nagaland CM Rio tweeted, "Welcome to Nagaland, Shri @sarbanandsonwal ji, Honourable Union Minister of @moayush and @shipmin_india. Grateful for your concern and support for Nagaland. I wish you a fruitful and a pleasant stay."
Taking to Twitter, the Union minister wrote, “Great meeting with Nagaland CM Shri @Neiphiu_Rio ji in Dimapur as we talked on ways to further realise the development potential of the state, especially in Ayush and waterways sectors.”
Notably, Sonowal, who is also the minister of Ayush, was in Mizoram earlier where he was a part of the inauguration of 24 Ayush Health and Wellness Centres and laid the foundation stone of three 50 Bedded and three 10 Bedded Ayush Hospitals in the state.
He wrote on Twitter, “Ayush Rising in Mizoram! In the presence of CM Pu @ZoramthangaCM ji, happy to be part of the inauguration of 24 AYUSH Health and Wellness Centres and lay the foundation stone of three 50 Bedded & three 10 Bedded AYUSH Hospitals in the state.”
“Mizoram with its rich natural resources and ancient traditions holds immense scope in the Ayush sector. These infra development projects will bring Ayush to the doorstep of the people and improve health and wellness,” he added.