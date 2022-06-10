UNLF Cadre Held In Manipur

In a joint operation, troopers of Assam Rifles and Manipur police apprehended a cadre of banned outfit United National Liberation Front (UNLF) in Bishnupur district.

The Loktak Battalion of Assam Rifles and Manipur police launched an operation based on specific information and nabbed the militant.

