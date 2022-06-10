National

UNLF Cadre Held In Manipur

The Loktak Battalion of Assam Rifles and Manipur police launched an operation based on specific information and nabbed the militant.
Pratidin Time

In a joint operation, troopers of Assam Rifles and Manipur police apprehended a cadre of banned outfit United National Liberation Front (UNLF) in Bishnupur district.

“ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS A UNLF CADRE IN MANIPUR Loktak Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 09 Jun 2022, in a joint operation with #ManipurPolice apprehended an active insurgent of proscribed group UNLF from Moirang Lamkhai, Bishnupur District, Manipur,” Assam Rifles wrote on Twitter.

The arrested cadre was later handed over to Moirang police for further legal proceedings.

