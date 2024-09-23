Unlikely Heroes: Monkeys Save 6-Year-Old Girl from Rape in UP

In a remarkable turn of events, a troop of monkeys intervened to thwart an attempted rape on a six-year-old girl at Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, on September 20.
The child, a UKG student, recounted her harrowing experience to her parents, stating that the monkeys “saved” her.
The incident occurred when the accused, whose identity remains unknown but has been captured on CCTV, lured the girl to an abandoned house, undressed her and attempted to rape her. He spotted the girl playing outside her home.
According to reports, he threatened the girl, warning that he would harm her and her family if she resisted.
Just as he attempted to commit the crime, a troop of monkeys arrived on the scene, causing him to flee in fear. The girl quickly ran home and informed her parents of the incident, following which a police complaint was filed.
Her father said, "My daughter was playing outside when the accused took her away. The man could be seen in nearby CCTV footage, walking on a narrow lane with my daughter. He is yet to be identified though. He also threatened my child that he would kill me... My daughter would have been dead by now if the monkeys had not intervened."
The police are now searching for the suspect, who is believed to be from a nearby village.
The police are working to identify him using footage from the village’s CCTV cameras. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO Act) and is currently on the run.