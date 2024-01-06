Unveiling Northeast's Rich Culture: 'Uttar Purvi Mahotsav 2024' to Begin on Jan 13

(iv) Cultural Showcase: The festival also promises an enchanting journey through traditional dances, mesmerizing performances, and a showcase of the region's rich cultural heritage. On January 14th, 2024, starting at 5:00 PM, the audience can witness the grace and energy of the Satriya Dance of Assam and the Hojagiri Dance of Tripura. The cultural extravaganza continues with a Fashion Show from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM, offering style, creativity, and Northeastern flair.

On January 15th, 2024, the festivities include Tangtha Fight from Manipur and the dynamic Lion Dance of Sikkim. On January 16th, 2024, the celebration will begin at 5:00 PM with a band from Mizoram offering a captivating hour-long performance followed by soulful tunes of music from Manipur. The grand finale on January 17th, 2024, features a musical extravaganza with rock band Bottle Rockets India as the star performers, captivating the audience for around an hour. The concluding event will see singer and violinist Sunita Bhuyan showcasing here musical talent.

Amidst these performances, the festival will also showcase other traditional dances such as the Wangala Dance of Meghalaya, the Mungwanta Dance of Nagaland, the Bamboo Dance of Mizoram, the Bihu Dance of Assam, and performances by the renowned Tetseo Sisters and Shankuraj Konwar.

The inaugural edition of the Mahotsav unmistakably transcends being a mere event; it represents a jubilant celebration of Northeast India's rich cultural fabric and a deep dive into its economic possibilities. The event promises, a unique journey where tradition converges with innovation, fostering an environment where diversity thrives and flourishes.