UP: 18 Dead, 19 Injured as Overspeeding Bus Collides With Milk Container

In a tragic incident, at least 18 people were killed and 19 others injured when a double-decker bus collided with a milk container on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Wednesday.
According to reports, the bus, traveling from Sitamarhi in Bihar to Delhi, crashed into the milk container in Unnao district within the jurisdiction of Behtamujawar police station.
Upon receiving news of the accident, police and district administration arrived at the scene to begin rescue and relief operations. Unnao District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi reported that the incident occurred around 5:15 am, and preliminary investigations indicated that the bus was overspeeding.
"Today at around 05.15 AM, a private bus coming from Motihari, Bihar collided with a milk tanker. 18 people have lost their lives and 19 others are injured in the accident. After the initial investigation, it looks like the bus was overspeeding. The injured are getting treatment...," Rathi told reporters.
While the exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, eyewitnesses and passengers noted that the bus, carrying around 50 passengers, was overspeeding.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his sorrow over the loss of lives, stating that officials have been dispatched to the site and relief operations are in progress.