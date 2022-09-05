UP: 2 Killed, 10 Injured at a Hotel Fire in Lucknow

At least two people killed and 10 others injured after a major fire broke out on Monday morning at Levana Hotel in the Hazratganj area of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, said CMO Lucknow, Manoj Agarwal, reported ANI.

"The incident of fire in a hotel was reported this morning, after which the rescue operation is on. A fire incident took place in Levana Hotel in Hazratganj this morning, after which patients are being admitted to the hospital. So far 10 people have been admitted to the Civil Hospital, out of which 2 people are brought dead," Agarwal said.

However, rescue and relief operations are underway at Hotel Levana as several people are feared to be still trapped.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took stock of the fire and directed the officials to provide treatment to the injured.

"The Chief Minister has directed the officials of the district administration to provide proper treatment to the injured. Along with this, the District Magistrate and senior police officers have been instructed to reach the spot immediately and speed up the relief and rescue work," read a statement by the chief minister's office.

With an aim to douse the fire at the earliest, all the gas cylinders are being taken out from the hotel while flammable items are also being removed from the spot.

Police and firefighters are constantly engaged in rescue operations.

"Cause (of the fire) is being ascertained. There's a possibility that it happened due to a short circuit. 18 of the total 30 rooms were occupied & probably 35-40 people were there. The people who were stuck were evacuated and they have been sent to Civil Hospital," said District Magistrate, Suryapal Gangwar.