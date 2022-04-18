UP: 6 Dead, 4 Injured In Car-Truck Collision, PM Modi Condoles

At least six people were killed and four others were grievously injured after their jeep collided head-on with a truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Gauriganj area on Sunday night.
As per reports, the incident happened at around 12.15 am when the victims were returning from a wedding ceremony from the Nasirabad area of Rae Bareli.
The deceased have been identified as Kallu (40), his eight-year-old son Saurabh, Krishna Kumar Singh (30), Shiv Milan, Ravi Tiwari and Triveni Prasad.
On the other hand, the four injured persons were initially admitted to the district hospital but later referred to Lucknow for better treatment.
Police said the truck involved in the accident has been seized. The driver however has gone absconding.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the death of the six people, and said, "The road accident in Gauriganj, Amethi in Uttar Pradesh is very sad. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this. Along with this, I wish the injured people a speedy recovery."
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also condoled the loss of lives in the accident and directed officials to provide adequate treatment to the injured persons.
Union minister and Lok Sabha MP from Amethi Smriti Irani also condoled the loss of lives in the accident.
"The news of road accident in Amethi's Gauriganj, and the untimely death of people in the accident, is extremely sad. The local administration is extending every possible help to the injured persons. I pray for their speedy recovery," she said in a tweet in Hindi.
