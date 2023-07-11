UP: 6 Dead as School Bus On Wrong Lane Crashes Into Car

In a tragic turn of events, a school bus coming from the wrong side collided head-on with an oncoming car on the Delhi Meerut Expressway on Tuesday morning, killing at least six people.
According to reports, the school bus was empty was coming from the wrong side of the road after filling CNG from Delhi near Ghazipur. On the other hand, the people in the car were coming from Meerut and had to go to Gurgaon.
Both collided head-on in high speed, killing six people on the spot and injured two others. Following the incident, the driver of the bus was caught as the entire was fault was his.
The deceased also include two children, said Ramanand Kushwaha ADCP Traffic Police.
"The dead include 2 children. Women and men are also included. 2 people are injured and are being treated in the hospital. There were 8 people in the car. The bus belongs to Bal Bharti School Bus which is in Noida", ADCP Kushwaha said.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic mishap.
"The Chief Minister has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the road accident. Wishing peace to the departed souls, the CM has expressed condolences to the bereaved family members, " said the CMO's office.
The Chief Minister has directed the district administration officials to provide proper treatment to the injured and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured, the statement added.