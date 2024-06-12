UP: 8 of Family Killed After Sand-Laden Truck Overturns On Them

The realization that a family by the name of Balla resided at the site prompted immediate action. Efforts to clear the sand commenced, revealing the grim toll: Balla, 45, his wife Mundi, 42, daughters Sunaina (5), Lalla (4), and Buddhu (4), along with son-in-law Karan (25), his wife Hero (22), and their son Komal (5), had lost their lives. Daughter Bittu (4) sustained injuries and was rushed for medical care.