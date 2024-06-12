UP: 8 of Family Killed After Sand-Laden Truck Overturns On Them

In a tragic incident, eight members of a family lost their lives after a truck carrying sand overturned on them in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district on Tuesday night.
Reports suggest that the entire family was residing by the roadside and were buried under the spilled sand from the truck.
District Magistrate M.P. Singh stated, "The truck, returning from sand mining along the Ganga banks, toppled due to its overloaded condition, leading to this devastating accident." Prompt response from the authorities saw the retrieval of those buried, although tragically, only one survivor was found among the deceased.
The realization that a family by the name of Balla resided at the site prompted immediate action. Efforts to clear the sand commenced, revealing the grim toll: Balla, 45, his wife Mundi, 42, daughters Sunaina (5), Lalla (4), and Buddhu (4), along with son-in-law Karan (25), his wife Hero (22), and their son Komal (5), had lost their lives. Daughter Bittu (4) sustained injuries and was rushed for medical care.
The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, while the truck driver has been apprehended.
An investigation has been launched in regards to the incident.