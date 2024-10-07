UP: Brother-Sister Tie Knot to Exploit Government Scheme in Hathras

A shocking incident has emerged from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, where a brother and sister allegedly entered into a marriage, alongside several other couples who remarried, all in a bid to fraudulently obtain government benefits designed for newly married couples from economically weaker sections of society.
The deceit came to light after local residents lodged complaints, prompting the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) to take immediate action and initiate an investigation into the matter.
The scam was orchestrated to exploit the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, a government initiative that provides significant financial assistance to newlyweds.
Under this scheme, the bride receives Rs 35,000 directly into her bank account, along with essential goods worth Rs 10,000 for the couple, and an additional Rs 6,000 allocated for marriage expenses.
Reports indicate that at least two married couples from Sikandrarao participated in this scheme by remarrying, and the case of a brother and sister marrying each other has raised further eyebrows.
Following the complaints from concerned residents, the SDM has ordered a thorough investigation into these fraudulent activities.
Reports reveal that a municipal employee is alleged to have facilitated these sham marriages to siphon off funds from the community marriage scheme.
SDM Ved Singh Chauhan assured the public that a comprehensive investigation would be conducted, with appropriate action taken against those found guilty.
Notably, a mass marriage event was held in Hathras on December 15, 2023, during which 217 couples were united in matrimony, highlighting the government's commitment to supporting the community through such initiatives.
This incident underscores the necessity for vigilance and accountability in implementing social welfare programs, ensuring that benefits reach those for whom they are intended.