UP Court Sends Atiq Ahmed’s Killers to 14-Day Judicial Custody

A Uttar Pradesh court on Sunday sent the three shooters involved in killing mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf to 14-day judicial custody.

According to sources, the three accused were produced before Prayagraj court earlier today.

The accused have been identified as Lovekesh Tiwari, Suny Singh and Arun Kumar Maurya.

The convicts in Umesh Pal murder case were shot dead inside the premises of MLN Medical College in Prayagraj on Saturday night.

The incident came just two days after his son Asad was killed in an encounter. According to reports, Atiq and his aide Ashraf were being taken for a medical examination when they were fired upon by two-three people.

The killing was captured live on television channels as Atiq and Ashraf while they were speaking to the media. The sound of indiscriminate fire was heard as both of them collapsed on the ground. Atiq was rushed to the hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a high-level meeting and ordered a judicial probe.

A three-member judicial committee including retired Justice Arvind Kumar Tripathi of Allahabad High Court, retired IPC officer Subesh Kumar Singh and retired district Judge Brijesh Kumar Soni who are directed to submit a report to the UP government in two months.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the city following the incident.