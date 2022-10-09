UP: Dalit Girl Raped in Amethi, 1 Held

In a heinous incident, a teenage Dalit girl was allegedly raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district. This was informed by police on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident took place on October 3 when the accused, identified as Monu was looking after music arrangements in a Durga Puja pandal raped the victim in the field when she went to washroom in Jamo area.

Meanwhile, SHO of the area Akhilesh Gupta informed that an FIR has been registered and the accused has been arrested under the IPC section 376 (rape), SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act and POSCO Act.