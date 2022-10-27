UP: Five Including Infant Killed In Major Collision On Prayagraj Highway

Four women and a child were among the casualties, while five others sustained injuries in a massive road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district on Thursday, officials informed.

According to police, the incident took place as the vehicle in which they were travelling, hit a pole and overturned on a highway in Prayagraj.

Circle Officer Sudhir Kumar said that the victims were on their way to Vindhyachal for a ‘mundan’ ritual of a child when the accident took place today at around 5.45 am.

He said that five people were killed on the spot, while five others injured in the collision were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, the deceased have been identified as Rekha Devi, 45, Krishna Devi, 70, Savita, 36, Rekha, 32, and Ojas, one-and-a-half-years old.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the demise of those killed in the accident. He further directed the district magistrate and other top officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.