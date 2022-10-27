Tributes Flow In From All Corners Following Nipon Goswami's Demise

Veteran Assamese film and theatre actor Nipon Goswami will be laid with full state honours after he passed away early on Thursday while undergoing treatment at Nemcare hospital in Guwahati.

According to reports, Goswami left for heavenly abode at around 9.15 am at the age of 80 years. He had been admitted to the hospital on October 24 and was under the treatment with an expert team of doctors monitoring his health. However, early today morning, he passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of Nipon Goswami will be taken to his home at first, from where he will be taken to Jyoti Chitrabon Film Studio at around 2 pm for people to pay their last respects.

Thereafter, his body will be taken to Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra at around 9 am. Then his remains will be taken to Dighalipukhuri. At around 11 am tomorrow, his last rites will performed at the Nabagraha cemetery to be laid down for the last time.

Since news broke in of Nipon Goswami's passing away, tributes have flown in from all corners of the state. Cabinet minister Ashok Singhal, while speaking about him said, “Nipon Goswami was a part of numerous films. Even when he is not here, he will live on forever.”

He announced that the stalwart of the Assamese film industry will be laid with state honours. Singhal said, “I have come to meet with the family members. His hospital expenditure will be covered by the state government.

Mourning his demise, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to write in Assamese, “I am pained to hear of Assamese film industry’s evergreen actor Nipon Goswami’s passing away. In my youth, while working for the film ‘Kokadeuta Nati Aru Hati’, I had the chance of meeting him and I was blessed at the opportunity.”