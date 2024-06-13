UP: Five, Including Two Children, Charred To Death as Fire Engulfs Building

Five people, including two children, tragically lost their lives after a massive fire broke out in a residential building at Behta Hajipur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Gaziabad.
According to police reports, the victims who lost their lives were identified as Saiful Rehman (35), his wife Nazira (32), their daughter Isra (7), their infant son Faiz (7 months old), and Farheen alias Parveen (25). The injured individuals, Arsh (10) and Uzma (25), were admitted to GTB Hospital in Delhi, with Arsh being discharged later.
The fire, believed to have originated from a short circuit, quickly engulfed the building, trapping three children, two women, and a young girl inside.
Despite the challenges posed by the narrow streets in the locality, the fire brigade managed to recover the bodies of the deceased and facilitate the rescue operation.
Additional Police Commissioner Dinesh P expressed sorrow over the incident, confirming the loss of five lives and the hospitalization of one woman and a child. He also highlighted the difficulties faced by firefighters due to the congested surroundings during relief efforts.