Kuwait: Around 40 Indians Dead, Over 50 Injured After Fire at Labour Housing Facility

Prime Minister Modi chaired a review meeting following the news of the fire and announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's Relief Fund for the families of the deceased Indian nationals. Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, PM Modi extended his condolences to the families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured, assuring all possible assistance from the Indian government. The meeting, held at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi, was attended by key officials including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, PM's Principal Secretary Pramod Kumar Mishra, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, and other senior officials.