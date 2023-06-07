UP: Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva Shot Dead Inside Lucknow Court

Dreaded gangster Sanjeev Jeeva was shot dead by some unknown assailants inside the Lucknow Civil Court on Wednesday.
The incident occurred inside the court house, where the unidentified assailants opened fire, killing Sanjeev Jeeva and also injuring a young girl.
Jeeva is a close aid of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. He was a co-accused in the murder case of BJP MLA Brahmhadatt Dwivedi, in which Mukhtar Ansari is also an accused.
The gangster was brought to Lucknow court for a hearing in a criminal case. Reportedly, the shooters arrived in the court disguised as lawyers and opened fire at him. The attackers managed to flee the spot, leaving Jeeva lying a in a pool of blood.
A police constable was also injured in the attack who was sent to Lucknow Civil Hospital for medical attention.
Following the incident, heavy deployment of police forces were witnesses outside the court.