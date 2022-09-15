UP: Minor Dalit Sisters Found Hanging From Tree In Lakhimpur Kheri

The bodies of two minor sisters were found hanging from a tree in Lalpur Majra Tamoli Purva village of the Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

According to reports, the deceased belonged to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community. The incident took place under the Nighasan police station in the Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Locals including the family of victims marched a protest and blocked the road demanding justice for the girls. Staging a demonstration at the Nighasan crossing, they accused three men of raping and killing the sisters.

Lakhimpur Kheri superintendent of police (SP) Sanjiv Suman along with a police team rushed to the spot and assured the villagers of strict action against the culprits.

The Lucknow range inspector general (IG) of police Laxmi Singh was quoted by ANI as saying, “Dead bodies of two girls were found hanging from a tree in a field outside a village in Lakhimpur Kheri. No injuries were found on the bodies.”