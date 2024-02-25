UP: Online Gaming-Addicted Man Kills Mother to Claim Insurance Money

In a tragic event, a man from Fatehpur who was addicted to online gaming killed his mother in order to repay his debt with insurance money.
The Fatehpur police detained Himanshu for allegedly killing his mother to collect a ₹50 lakh insurance payout and then disposing of her body near the Yamuna river bank, as stated by the police.
According to reports, Himanshu became addicted to gaming on the popular platform Zupee. His obsession resulted in repeated losses, prompting him to borrow money to continue gambling. Eventually, he owed creditors about ₹4 lakh. This prompted him to design a brutal strategy.
According to police, Himanshu stole his paternal aunt's jewelry and used the proceeds to buy life insurance plans for his parents worth ₹50 lakh each. He allegedly choked his mother, Prabha, to death while his father was away. He then placed her body in a jute bag and drove it to the Yamuna riverbank using his tractor.
Himanshu's father, Roshan Singh, upon his return from the Chitrakoot shrine, learned that his wife and son had gone missing. After inquiring around the neighborhood and visiting his brother's house, where they were also absent, he discovered from a neighbor that Himanshu had been spotted driving a tractor along the river. Police were informed, and the body was recovered near the Yamuna River. Himanshu was promptly arrested. During interrogation, he admitted to the horrific plan to murder his mother to alleviate his debt.