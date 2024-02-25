UP: Online Gaming-Addicted Man Kills Mother to Claim Insurance Money

Himanshu's father, Roshan Singh, upon his return from the Chitrakoot shrine, learned that his wife and son had gone missing. After inquiring around the neighborhood and visiting his brother's house, where they were also absent, he discovered from a neighbor that Himanshu had been spotted driving a tractor along the river. Police were informed, and the body was recovered near the Yamuna River. Himanshu was promptly arrested. During interrogation, he admitted to the horrific plan to murder his mother to alleviate his debt.