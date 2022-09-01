Virat Kohli Buys Kishore Kumar's Juhu Plot For His One8 Commune Chain

Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has acquired a portion of late actor-singer Kishore Kumar’s Juhu bungalow ‘Gouri Kunj’ on a five-year lease to open his next restaurant.

Virat Kohli owns a chain ‘One8 Commune’, the Instagram bio of which read “Juhu, Mumbai #ComingSoon”. The cricketer has opened resto-bars in Delhi, Kolkata and Pune under the chain.

According to business listings online, the Juhu space earlier had a restaurant called ‘B Mumbai’ that has now shut operations.

It may be noted that the plot had been in news some years ago when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had served a notice over construction against norms.

The restaurant owners had disputed it and it ran after that too. Meanwhile, further details regarding Kohli’s takeover bid are not immediately known.

Kohli is currently part of the Indian men’s squad in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who are playing in the Asia Cup 2022. Following a poor run of form, Kohli smashed a brilliant half-century in the last match against Hong Kong yesterday.