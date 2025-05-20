UP Police on High Alert After Train Sabotage Attempts

In a chilling reminder of the vulnerabilities facing India’s railway network, two attempts to derail passenger trains — including the prestigious Rajdhani Express — were narrowly averted in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district on Monday evening. The quick reflexes of vigilant loco pilots reportedly prevented what could have been catastrophic accidents, prompting concerns over possible coordinated sabotage.

According to police reports, unidentified miscreants tied wooden blocks to the railway tracks using earthing wire between Dalelnagar and Umartali stations, near kilometre marker 1129/14. The obstruction was spotted in time by the Rajdhani Express driver en route from Delhi to Dibrugarh, who applied emergency brakes, removed the barrier, and alerted railway authorities. Mere minutes later, a similar attempt was foiled on the following Kathgodam Express, again thanks to the loco pilot’s alertness.

Hardoi Police Superintendent Neeraj Kumar Jadaun swiftly visited the site and confirmed that multiple agencies — including the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and local police — are probing the incident closely. “We are investigating every angle to ascertain if this was an isolated act of mischief or part of a larger, more sinister plot,” a senior officer hinted.

Adding to the unease, earlier this month, Jaunpur police arrested two individuals for conspiring to derail a train using a steel drum placed on the tracks near Aunka village. The men, Afzal Ali alias Sonu and Afzal Ali, reportedly confessed under interrogation and are now in custody as investigations continue. The swift intervention by the RPF prevented a potential disaster on the busy Varanasi-Lucknow route.

Security analysts speculate that these recent events may signal a worrying trend. “Such acts, if coordinated, could target India’s vital transport infrastructure to cause widespread disruption or incite panic,” warned a railway security expert. While motives remain unclear, intelligence agencies are believed to be on high alert, reviewing any possible links to extremist groups or sabotage networks.

The incidents raise urgent questions about railway safety protocols and the effectiveness of current surveillance measures. Calls for advanced technology deployment — such as track monitoring drones and real-time AI-based threat detection — are gaining momentum among officials.

As investigations proceed, passengers are advised to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity near railway premises. The nation watches anxiously as authorities scramble to uncover the full extent of these alarming attempts — and prevent any future threats to one of India’s lifelines.

