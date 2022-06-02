UP Power Dept Official Puts Osama Bin Laden's Picture In Office, Suspended

An officer of a power distribution company in Uttar Pradesh was suspended for hanging a picture of slain Al-Qaeda founder Osama Bin Laden in his office describing him as the “world’s best junior engineer.”

The officer in question is one Ravindra Prakash Gautam, sub-divisional officer (SDO) working with the Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (DVVNL).

The picture also has a note below that read “Respected Osama bin Laden, world’s best junior engineer.”

After the Laden’s picture with the message went viral on social media, senior district officials took cognizance and ordered SDO’s suspension. The picture was also removed from the office.

“Managing Director of DVVNL has suspended SDO Ravindra Prakash Gautam following an inquiry into the incident,” said Farrukhabad District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Singh.

The suspended officer however defended his actions saying anyone can be an idol.

“Osama was the best junior engineer in the world. The picture has been removed, but I have several copies,” he said.

I consider Osama bin Laden to be my ‘Guru’ and if the photo is removed, I will arrange another and hang it again, he added.

According to reports, the SDO had put Osama’s photo in the office about a week ago, and though clerks, operators, two junior engineers and a dozen linemen visit it daily, no one raised an objection.

“A committee has been constituted to probe the matter. A report has been sought and action will be taken against other employees also,” said Rakesh Verma, Chief Engineer of the company.

Also Read: Guwahati: Arunachal Man Held For Raping Woman In Rented House