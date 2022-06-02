Guwahati: Arunachal Man Held For Raping Woman In Rented House

A 27-year-old man from Arunachal Pradesh was arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Guwahati’s Hengerabari area on Wednesday.

According to sources, the accused, identified as Tenzin Dargey Kee, forcefully entered the rented apartment of the woman and raped her twice.

The incident took place in Rupkonwar path near Downtown area at around 11 am yesterday, sources said.

The victim woman, who also hails from Arunachal Pradesh, reportedly lived alone in her rented apartment.

Following the incident, the accused was arrested from Surujnagar in 6th mile area on Wednesday midnight and a case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered.

Later, the victim woman was sent for medical examination.

Also Read: 11 Dead, 33 Missing As Hurricane Agatha Hits Mexico