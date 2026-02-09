UP: Prominent Business Tycoon's Son Runs Lamborghini Into Crowd in Kanpur; Many Injured

A speeding luxury car created chaos on Kanpur’s busy VIP Road on Sunday afternoon, leaving at least six people injured after it rammed into pedestrians and two-wheelers in the upscale Gwaltoli locality.

The incident took place around 3.15 pm near Rev-3 Mall when a Lamborghini, allegedly driven by one Shivam Mishra, lost control and ploughed through people standing by the roadside and several vehicles. Shivam is the son of well-known tobacco businessman K K Mishra.

Eyewitnesses said the car first smashed into an auto-rickshaw before crashing into a parked Royal Enfield motorcycle. The impact was so severe that the rider was flung nearly 10 feet into the air. The car reportedly dragged the motorcycle for some distance before slamming into an electric pole and finally stopping.

Among the injured was Taufiq, a resident of Yamunaganj, who was thrown several metres and suffered serious injuries to his leg. Others sustained fractures and multiple bruises and were rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

Soon after the crash, angry locals gathered at the scene and surrounded the car, forcing the driver to stay inside. Witnesses alleged that private bouncers accompanying the accused tried to disperse the crowd aggressively, further escalating tensions.

Police teams quickly reached the spot, rescued the driver, and shifted both him and the injured to hospital. The damaged car was seized and taken to the police station.

The situation remained tense even at the police station, where injured victims and local residents accused the police of showing leniency due to the accused’s influential background. Some protesters also claimed there was pressure for a compromise and an unnecessary delay in registering a case.

One of the injured, Sonu Tripathi, said he and his cousin were standing near their parked motorcycle when the car hit them. “My cousin was thrown off the bike, and two others landed on the footpath. We have filed a complaint,” he told reporters.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Atul Kumar Srivastava confirmed that the vehicle has been seized and said further action would be taken based on the complaints received. He added that an FIR would be registered and legal proceedings would follow.

K K Mishra is associated with Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd, a company involved in supplying tobacco to gutkha manufacturers in the region.

