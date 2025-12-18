UPPL Leaders Meet Amit Shah, Push for Complete Execution of 2020 Bodo Accord

A 12-member delegation of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss the implementation of the Third Bodo Accord signed in January 2025.

The delegation included UPPL President Pramod Boro and two MPs, Joyanta Basumataryand Rwngwra Narzary. The meeting focused on ensuring that each clause of the 2025 agreement is effectively executed.

Following the discussion, General Secretary Raju Narzary said that while the accord’s implementation was the key agenda, the sensitive topic of tribal recognition was not discussed during the meeting.

He emphasised that this matter remains delicate and hoped that the Assam government would engage in talks with all parties to reach a resolution.

