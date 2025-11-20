ABSU, Tribal Councils Push for Sixth Schedule, Bodo Accord Action

A national seminar hosted by the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) at the Constitution Club of India on Thursday brought together an influential coalition of tribal autonomous district councils, constitutional experts, parliamentarians and mass movement leaders from across the Northeast. With the winter session of Parliament days away, the gathering issued a united and urgent appeal to the Union Government to introduce long-pending amendments to Article 280 and the Sixth Schedule, and to complete the unfinished clauses of the 2020 Bodo Accord.

The programme began with floral tributes to Bodofa Upendranath Brahma, followed by opening remarks from Chairperson Prof. Ramesh Bhardwaj. The seminar saw participation from key figures including former Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) CEM and Bodo Accord signatory Pramod Boro; Tripura Tribal Welfare Minister Sukla Charan Noatia; former KHADC CEM Pyniaid Sing Syiem; senior Supreme Court advocate Vijay Hansaria; Gauhati High Court senior advocate Sabda Ram Rabha; and All Assam Tribal Sangha Secretary-General and CCTOA Chief Coordinator Aditya Khakhlari.

Also in attendance were several senior regional leaders such as Gobinda Basumatary, Nilo Kanta Goyary, Manuranjan Basumatary, Bijuel Nelson Daimary, Deputy BKWAC CEM Romeo P. Narzary, Tamulpur MLA Jalen Daimary, former BTCLA Speaker Katiram Boro, former BTC Executive Member Ranjit Basumatary and Ex-NDFB Welfare Association President Rujugra Mosahary, along with representatives from BTR, BKWAC, Tripura and Meghalaya.

‘Parliament must now take the next step’: ABSU

Delivering the keynote address, ABSU President Dipen Boro said the seminar symbolised a shared struggle among tribal councils and communities seeking constitutional safeguards, stronger institutions and equitable development.

“The amendments related to Article 280 and the Sixth Schedule determine how our councils receive funds, exercise powers and function through village councils and municipal bodies,” he said. “The Bodo Accord of 2020 promised wider subjects, stronger financial autonomy, village-level bodies, land rights and effective use of the Special Development Package. Some progress has been made, but key clauses remain unfulfilled. Review meetings have happened; now the next step must come through Parliament.”

He urged the Centre to table the constitutional amendment in the upcoming winter session and complete the Accord within the committed timeline.

Tripura calls for action on its pending Sixth Schedule proposal

Sharing Tripura’s perspective, Minister Sukla Charan Noatia said the seminar offered strength to tribal aspirations across the region.

“In 2019, Tripura sent a proposal to the Centre recommending an upgraded Sixth Schedule arrangement after wide public consultations. It still awaits action,” he said. “Once a tribal-majority kingdom, Tripura’s tribal population now stands at 33%. A stronger council is essential for their development. The Government of India must respond to the needs of all ten autonomous councils.”

He added that precedents in Mizoram and Meghalaya show how constitutional support can accelerate progress in tribal regions.

‘Our councils cannot wait indefinitely’: KHADC leadership

Former KHADC MDC and opposition leader Titosstarwell Chyne expressed concern over the absence of follow-up discussions despite assurances from the Union Home Minister more than a year ago.

“We were told a special committee would be constituted and autonomous council leaders would be invited for further talks. But nothing has moved,” he said. “Today’s seminar sends a clear message: the tribal councils of the Northeast remain united. The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council stands firmly with these demands.”

Supreme Court expert: Accord must not become a symbolic document

Senior Supreme Court advocate Vijay Hansaria warned that delays in implementing the Bodo Accord risk eroding public trust.

“The Accord cannot live as a document kept for display,” he said. “People expect progress on administration, finance, land and village-level structures. Without stable central funding, councils cannot carry out basic duties or long-term planning. The Northeast is ready to move forward—now the Union government must respond with clarity and commitment.”

Pramod Boro recalls decades of sacrifice

Former BTR CEM and Accord signatory Pramod Boro described the wider historical struggle behind the 2020 Accord.

“For nearly 40 years, Bodo people and other tribal communities have endured immense suffering—around five thousand innocent lives were lost,” he said. “An accord cannot be treated like an election promise. It carries the weight of sacrifice and trust. The 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill must be taken up in this Parliament session so that the constitutional side of the Accord can move forward.”

He emphasised that all peace accords in the Northeast require consistent national support and timely implementation.

Joint call for time-bound implementation

The seminar concluded with a collective appeal to both the Union Government and the Assam Government to:

Implement the remaining clauses of the Bodo Accord in a time-bound manner

introduce the constitutional amendment on Article 280 and the Sixth Schedule in the winter session

strengthen financial and administrative provisions for all ten autonomous councils under the Sixth Schedule

Delegates will hold a sit-in demonstration at Jantar Mantar on November 21 to continue pressing for constitutional reforms and regional justice.