Strict Security Measures Ahead of UPSC Exam in Guwahati on May 25

The Office of the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, has issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, in view of the upcoming UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination scheduled to be held on May 25, 2025. The examination will take place in two sessions: from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM and from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM across 26 examination centers within the jurisdiction of the Police Commissionerate, Guwahati. A total of 10,587 candidates are expected to appear for the exam.

The order aims to ensure a free, fair, and transparent examination process by prohibiting the entry of any persons other than candidates and authorised officials within 100 meters of the examination centers during the examination hours. The categories exempted from this restriction include candidates with valid admit cards, officials involved in the conduct and monitoring of the exam, police personnel on duty, and authorised representatives of the District Commissioner or Government.

Authorities have expressed concerns over previous incidents where unfair means were used through social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, and YouTube, and instances of outsiders attempting to interfere with the examination process. The prohibitory order seeks to prevent such malpractice and maintain public safety during the examination.

Violations of this order will be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The order is in effect on May 25, 2025, during both examination sessions. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration), Imdad Ali, APS, has signed and sealed the order to enforce these measures.

