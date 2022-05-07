Uttar Pradesh: 7 Killed in Car Accident on Yamuna Expressway

Seven people were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with another vehicle on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning.

According to the police, the passengers were travelling to Noida from Hardoi for a wedding.

The accident took place near Milestone 68 in the Naujheel area of Mathura. Two injured persons in the accident have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

The deceased include the driver of the Wagon R in which the family was travelling. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, officials said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to express his condolences to all the deceased in the incident. He wrote, “The incident in Mathura is heart-wrenching. Those who lost their loved ones, I extend my sympathies. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took cognizance of the incident and directed officials to extend necessary help to the family members.

