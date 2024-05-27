Israeli Airstrike In Gaza Kills 35, Injures Dozens

The Israeli airstrikes in Rafah come days after the United Nations' top court ordered Israel to halt its operations in southern Gaza and withdraw from the enclave. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued the order on Friday in a case brought by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide, citing "immense risk" to the Palestinian population. ICJ President Judge Nawaf Salam stated, "Israel must immediately halt its military offensive and any other action in the Rafah Governorate which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part."