Israeli Airstrike In Gaza Kills 35, Injures Dozens

At least 35 people were killed and dozens more injured in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on Sunday, according to CNN, citing the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza. The ministry reported that most of the casualties were women and children.
In an earlier statement, the ministry highlighted the dire situation, saying, "There is no hospital in Rafah with enough capacity to take this number of killed and injured, causing confusion among ambulance teams on where to transfer them."
Gaza officials and the Palestine Red Crescent Society confirmed that the area hit by the airstrike was a camp for displaced people. Videos posted on social media depicted a large fire at the scene, with paramedics and firefighters working to manage the aftermath. The targeted area included a large container used as a shelter for dozens of families, surrounded by hundreds of tents.
Gaza's government office stated, "The Israeli occupation army had designated these areas as safe zones, calling on citizens and displaced persons to head to these safe areas," adding that when displaced people sought refuge, they came under attack, as reported by CNN.
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the strike, stating that it targeted a "Hamas compound in Rafah in which significant Hamas terrorists were operating a short while ago." The IDF acknowledged reports of civilian casualties and said the incident is under review. In a post on X, the IDF explained, "The strike was carried out against legitimate targets under international law, through the use of precise munitions and on the basis of precise intelligence that indicated Hamas' use of the area."
The IDF identified two high-profile Hamas terrorists killed in the airstrike: Hamas Chief of Staff in Judea and Samaria, Yassin Rabia, and senior Hamas official Khaled Nagar. The IDF detailed their involvement in numerous attacks and their roles in Hamas' terrorist activities.
The airstrike followed rockets fired from southern Gaza into Tel Aviv and central Israel, marking the first such attack since January. The IDF reported that eight rockets were fired from the Rafah area and that several projectiles were intercepted. Hamas claimed responsibility for the rocket attack, citing it as a response to Israel's actions against civilians.
Israeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant met with military officials in Rafah on Sunday to discuss the ongoing operation in Gaza. He addressed IDF troops, emphasizing efforts to dismantle Hamas and secure the return of hostages held in Gaza. Gallant praised the soldiers for their dedication and sacrifices since the October 7 attack by Hamas.
The Israeli airstrikes in Rafah come days after the United Nations' top court ordered Israel to halt its operations in southern Gaza and withdraw from the enclave. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued the order on Friday in a case brought by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide, citing "immense risk" to the Palestinian population. ICJ President Judge Nawaf Salam stated, "Israel must immediately halt its military offensive and any other action in the Rafah Governorate which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part."
While the ICJ's orders are legally binding, the court lacks enforcement capabilities, making it the third such order this year aiming to reduce the death toll and alleviate humanitarian suffering in Gaza.