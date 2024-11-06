Uttar Pradesh: Major Accident In Hardoi Claims 10 Lives

At least 10 people including women and a child were killed in a collision between a truck and an auto-rickshaw in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi on Wednesday. Four others were rushed to a hospital with grievous injuries.
According to sources, there were six women, three men and child among the deceased. The collision occurred near Roshanpur village on Katra Bilhaur highway under the Bilgram police station area. The impact was so strong that it was heard from a long distance, said locals.
People in the vicinity rushed to the scene after the collision and informed the local police. In an attempt to save a two-wheeler, the driver of the high-speed truck lost control hit an auto-rickshaw full of passengers, sources said.
Everyone inside the auto-rickshaw at the time were killed in the accident. A police team led by superintendent of police Neeraj Kumar Jadoun reached the scene and launched a rescue operation in the wake of the accident. The injured were rushed to a hospital, while the bodies of the deceased were sent for autopsy.
The families of the deceased were informed after the identification of the deceased, said Jadoun, adding that the damaged truck was seized by the police.
Eyewitnesses said that the driver of the truck was reckless and driving way beyond speed limits. Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed district administration officials to ensure the injured receive the best possible treatment.