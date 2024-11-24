Uttar Pradesh: Police Clash with Locals During Mosque Survey in Sambhal

Tensions flared in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Sunday during a second survey of a Mughal-era mosque, which is claimed to be the original site of an ancient Hindu temple, reports emerged. Police were forced to use "minor force" and tear gas after locals began pelting stones at the officers.

An official confirmed that ten people have been detained, and a probe has been initiated into the violence. Reports indicate that some individuals also attempted to set fire to motorcycles parked along the roadside.

As per reports, the unrest has been simmering in the region following a survey of the Jama Masjid last Tuesday, ordered by a local court after a petition claimed the site was once home to a Harihar temple.

The second survey began at 7 am under the supervision of an "Advocate Commissioner" as part of a court-mandated investigation into the disputed site. As the survey proceeded, a crowd gathered, and "some miscreants in the crowd pelted stones at the police team." Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi stated that police used "minor force and tear gas to bring the situation under control."

Vishnoi assured that those responsible for the stone-pelting, as well as those who incited the violence, would be identified and face action. Uttar Pradesh's police chief Prashant Kumar confirmed that the situation in Sambhal is now under control.