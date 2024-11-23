By-Poll Results: Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat Witness Reversal in Voting Patterns

The table above reflects the current trend of the by-polls held across 14 states, showing changes in the election outcomes in only two states: Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

*Note: In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Samajwadi Party secured 37 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, while the BJP won 33 seats. In Gujarat, BJP candidate Thakor Swarupji Sardarji triumphed with a margin of 2,442 votes against Gulabsinh Pirabhai Rajput for the Vav legislative assembly seat under the Banaskantha Lok Sabha constituency. It is noteworthy that the Indian National Congress had previously won the Banaskantha Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 elections, and the Vav seat was also won by the Congress in the 2022 assembly elections.

The results indicate that Uttar Pradesh has reversed the trend seen in the Lok Sabha elections. A similar shift was observed in the Gujarat by-poll for the Vav assembly constituency.