By-Poll Results: Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat Witness Reversal in Voting Patterns

New Update
|
States
|
Total Seats Contested
|
NDA+
|
I.N.D.I. Allaince
|Assam
|5
|5
|0
|Bihar
|4
|4
|0
|Chhattisgarh
|1
|1
|0
|Gujarat
|1
|1
|0
|Karnataka
|3
|0
|3
|Kerela
|2
|0
|2
|Madhya Pradesh
|2
|1
|1
|Meghalaya
|1
|1
|0
|Punjab
|4
|0
|4
|Rajasthan
|7
|5
|2
|Sikkim
|2
|2
|0
|Uttar Pradesh
|9
|7
|2
|Uttrakhand
|1
|1
|0
|West Bengal
|6
|0
|6
|Total
|48
|28
|20
|With the trend of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
|Against the trend of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
|Assam
|Uttar Pradesh
|Bihar
|Gujarat
|Chhattisgarh
|Karnataka
|Kerela
|Madhya Pradesh
|Meghalaya
|Punjab
|Rajasthan
|Sikkim
|Uttrakhand
|West Bengal