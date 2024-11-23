Subscribe

0

National Top Stories

By-Poll Results: Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat Witness Reversal in Voting Patterns

Vote counting for the by-polls to 48 assembly constituencies across 13 states and two Lok Sabha seats began at 8 am on Saturday. The Lok Sabha by-polls include Nanded in Maharashtra and Wayanad in Kerala

author-image
Pratidin Time
Updated On
New Update
By-Poll Results: Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat Witness Reversal in Voting Pattern

By-Poll Results: Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat Witness Reversal in Voting Patterns

Vote counting for the by-polls to 48 assembly constituencies across 14 states and two Lok Sabha seats began at 8 am on Saturday. The Lok Sabha by-polls include Nanded in Maharashtra and Wayanad in Kerala, where Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is contesting her first election.

In the Assembly by-polls, nine seats are up for grabs in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Rajasthan, six in West Bengal, five in Assam, and four each in Punjab and Bihar. Additionally, Karnataka is contesting three seats, while Madhya Pradesh and Kerala have two each. Single seats are being contested in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Meghalaya.

States 

Total Seats Contested

NDA+ 

I.N.D.I. Allaince
Assam 5 5 0
Bihar 4 4 0
Chhattisgarh 1 1 0
Gujarat 1 1 0
Karnataka 3 0 3
Kerela 2 0 2
Madhya Pradesh  2 1 1
Meghalaya 1 1 0
Punjab 4 0 4
Rajasthan  7 5 2
Sikkim  2 2 0
Uttar Pradesh  9 7 2
Uttrakhand 1 1 0
West Bengal 6 0 6
Total  48 28 20

 

With the trend of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Against the trend of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Assam Uttar Pradesh 
Bihar Gujarat
Chhattisgarh
Karnataka
Kerela 
Madhya Pradesh 
Meghalaya
Punjab
Rajasthan 
Sikkim 
Uttrakhand
West Bengal

The table above reflects the current trend of the by-polls held across 14 states, showing changes in the election outcomes in only two states: Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

*Note: In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Samajwadi Party secured 37 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, while the BJP won 33 seats. In Gujarat, BJP candidate Thakor Swarupji Sardarji triumphed with a margin of 2,442 votes against Gulabsinh Pirabhai Rajput for the Vav legislative assembly seat under the Banaskantha Lok Sabha constituency. It is noteworthy that the Indian National Congress had previously won the Banaskantha Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 elections, and the Vav seat was also won by the Congress in the 2022 assembly elections.

The results indicate that Uttar Pradesh has reversed the trend seen in the Lok Sabha elections. A similar shift was observed in the Gujarat by-poll for the Vav assembly constituency.

Election Commission of India (ECI) 2024 Lok Sabha Elections by-polls