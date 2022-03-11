Uttar Pradesh: SP Leader Attempts Suicide After Losing the Assembly polls

Samajwadi Party’s Kanpur Vice-President Narendra Singh alias Pintu had allegedly attempted suicide by setting himself ablaze outside the Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow after his party lost the Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh.

The leader attempted suicide on Thursday after the results were out.

SP’s Kanpur district president Dr Imran said that Narendra Singh took the step because he felt the party lost the state Legislative Assembly election to the BJP due to irregularities in electronic voting machines (EVM), as per a report of The Indian Express.

A businessman, Narendra Singh suffered 30 per cent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at a civil hospital. The doctors have stated that his condition is critical, the report stated.

Shyam Babu Shukla, station house officer, Hazratganj police station, said they are yet to record Singh’s statement to know the exact reason behind his action.

According to the police, on Thursday, Singh came down to Lucknow from Kanpur. After hearing that the BJP was winning the election for the second consecutive time, Singh came outside the Vidhan Bhawan carrying petrol in a bucket, said the police. He poured it on himself and set himself on fire, police said.

Seeing the flames, the police team standing at some distance away ran in and doused the flame and rushed him to the hospital for treatment, added the police.

