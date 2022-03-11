Man Held For Making False Bomb Threat at Mumbai University

A man was arrested for allegedly making false bomb threat on the campus of Mumbai University.

The man, identified as Suraj Jadhav, was arrested from Mumbai’s Santacruz area.

"A man called police control room on Wednesday evening and threatened to blow Mumbai University campus within 10 minutes," a police officer told ANI.

Soon after, police reached the spot with a bomb-squad team. After investigation, it was revealed that it was a false claim as nothing was found on the spot.

Police later tracked him down and arrested him.

"After investigation, we came to the conclusion that bomb threat was false. We have also arrested the person who made that threat call. His name is Suraj Jadhav. We have arrested him from the Santacruz area of Mumbai," the officer added.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged in the matter.

Further investigation is underway.

