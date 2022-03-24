3rd Meeting on Implementation of Assam Accord Concludes

An important meeting on the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord was held at the Assam Administrative Staff College at Khanapara in Guwahati on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by cabinet sub-committee chairman Atul Bora.

All Assam Students' Union (AASU) Chief Advisor Samujjal Bhattacharjya, AASU President Dipanka Kumar Nath and, General Secretary Shankar Jyoti Barua, other AASU members along with state minister Pijush Hazarika, Jogen Mohan along with union and senior officials of Assam Accord Implementation department were present at the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Dipanka Kumar Nath said, “More discussions are necessary before the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam accord. The report of the Higher Level Committee will also be discussed.”

Meanwhile Samujjal Bhattacharjya said, “The BK Sharma Committee has submitted timely report for implementation of clause 6. We will have more meetings on the issue.”

He further said, “We will ensure that rights of the indigenous people are protected. Every recommendation of the report has to be implemented. We have made it clear that we will not accept the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).”

Also Read: 3 GMCH Students Suspended for Violating Hospital Rules

“We want all demands to be fulfilled. A committee has been constituted under the direction of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The reports also have been prepared on legal aspects. A permanent solution to the problem is possible only through implementation of the Assam Accord,” Bhattacharjya added.

Meanwhile, regarding National Register of Citizens (NRC), Bhattacharjya said that people should not forget about the Barpeta incident.

He said, “The NRC is full of flaws as it has not followed the Supreme Court’s directive.”

Meanwhile, state minister Atul Bora said, “Our discussions are moving towards a positive direction. More deliberations are necessary. The report will be submitted as soon as possible.”

Also Read: BBCI Doctor Honoured with National Award