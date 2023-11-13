Uttarakhand: 36 Workers Feared Trapped as Under-Construction Tunnel Collapses

At least 36 workers find themselves in a perilous situation as they are feared to be trapped inside a tunnel in Uttarakhand, a consequence of a recent collapse in the under-construction structure.
This tunnel, a crucial component of the Char Dham Road Project, is intended to connect Silkyara to Dandalgaon in Uttarkashi, with the overarching goal of significantly reducing the travel distance from Uttarkashi to Yamunotri Dham by 26 kilometers.
The unfortunate incident unfolded at approximately 4 am, marked by the collapse of a 150-meter segment within the four-and-a-half-kilometer-long tunnel. Promptly responding to the crisis, the district administration raised an alert, and Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police, Arpan Yaduvanshi, swiftly made his way to the site to coordinate immediate actions and response efforts.
Engaged in the daunting task of rescuing those trapped within, the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) and the police are at the forefront of the ongoing operations. Reports suggest that an alarming 36 workers are currently feared to be trapped in the debris.
Authorities indicate that the clearance of nearly 200 meters of the collapsed slab is imperative to facilitate the opening of the tunnel. In an attempt to provide some relief to the trapped laborers, a narrow opening has been carefully created to insert an oxygen pipe.
Gratefully, amidst this crisis, no casualties have been reported thus far, providing a glimmer of hope amid the challenging circumstances. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who has been in constant communication with officials since learning of the incident, shared updates on the rescue operation.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF are actively engaged in the ongoing efforts, with Chief Minister Dhami expressing collective prayers for the safe return of all individuals affected by this unfortunate incident.
The gravity of the situation underscores the urgency and complexity of the rescue mission, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts to ensure the well-being of those trapped within the tunnel.