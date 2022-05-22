Uttarakhand: 57 Pilgrims Died Since Onset Of Char Dham Yatra

A total of 57 pilgrims have lost their lives during the course of the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand since the beginning of the pilgrimage from May 3 this year.

The primary reasons behind the reported deaths are due to heart attack and mountain sickness, informed Uttarakhand Director-General (DG) Health Shailja Bhatt.

"Most of the pilgrims died due to heart attacks and mountain sickness on the Yatra routes. Now health screening of pilgrims is being done on the travel routes. Those who are getting unfit in this investigation are being advised not to travel further,” he told ANI.

The Char Dham yatra began with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri portals for devotees on May 3, on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

While Kedarnath re-opened on May 6, the doors of Badrinath opened on May 8.

