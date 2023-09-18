Uttarakhand Court Summons Assam CM; Know Why

A lower court in Uttarakhand summoned Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in response to a complaint filed regarding alleged defamatory comments made by the chief minister against Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi during the Uttarakhand Assembly election campaign in 2022.
According to reports, a complaint was filed by Uttarakhand Congress spokesperson Ganesh Upadhyay regarding the alleged defamatory comments against the MP.
In response to the complaint filed, Udham Singh Nagar district and sessions court issued the summon notice to the Assam chief minister directing him to appear before the court on September 21 to respond to the allegations leveled against him.
According to the complaint filed by Upadhyay, it is alleged that during a public rally in the district’s Kichha town on February 11, 2022, Sarma had questioned Rahul Gandhi’s lineage and made defamatory remarks against Sonia Gandhi. “The remarks were inflammatory and a misuse of the IT Act,” he alleged.
While addressing the public rally in 2022, CM Sarma had said, “Under General Bipin Rawat’s leadership, who was the pride of Uttarakhand and the nation as well, India conducted a surgical strike in Pakistan. Rahul Gandhi then asked for proof. Have we ever sought of which father’s son you are? What right do you have to ask for proof from the armed forces?”