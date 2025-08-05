Uttarakhand Disaster: Army Mobilises in Minutes, Rescues Dozens After Landslide

In a prompt and decisive response, the Indian Army on Tuesday conducted rapid rescue operations following a massive landslide near Dharali village in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district. The landslide struck around 1:45 PM, just 4 km from the Indian Army Camp at Harshil, prompting the immediate mobilisation of 150 Army personnel, who reached the site within ten minutes and began evacuation efforts.

So far, between 15 to 20 people have been rescued, with the injured receiving medical care at the Indian Army’s medical facility in Harshil. Search and rescue operations are still underway as the Army continues to deploy all available resources to trace and evacuate any remaining civilians. The situation is being closely monitored.

The Army’s swift response comes amid larger-scale devastation in the region caused by a deadly cloudburst in Tharali village, also in Uttarkashi district. The cloudburst, which occurred earlier in the day in the Kheer Ganga River catchment area following days of relentless monsoon rains, triggered flash floods that have reportedly claimed at least four lives, while over 50 people are feared missing.

Eyewitness accounts spoke of widespread panic as powerful torrents of water surged down the slopes, sweeping away homes, vehicles, and infrastructure. “There was chaos in the villages. People were screaming and running for higher ground,” said a local resident. Viral videos on social media captured dramatic visuals of residents scrambling to escape the surging floodwaters.

Initial reports suggest that around 20 to 25 hotels and homestays may have been swept away, raising concerns that the casualty count could rise in the coming hours.

Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been pressed into service. Emergency personnel are working around the clock to search for survivors trapped under debris and provide relief to those stranded in the flood-affected zone.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed the deployment of three nearby ITBP teams and four NDRF teams to the site. “I have spoken to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and assured all possible help. The rescue teams are en route and will begin operations soon,” Shah stated on X (formerly Twitter).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his concern and solidarity with the people of Uttarakhand. In a post on X, he wrote, “I pray for the well-being of all the victims. Under the supervision of the state government, relief and rescue teams are engaged in every possible effort. No stone is being left unturned in providing assistance.”

The Centre has reiterated its commitment to extending full support to the Uttarakhand government as relief and rescue operations continue across the disaster-hit areas.

As monsoon fury continues to batter the fragile Himalayan terrain, authorities are on high alert for more potential cloudbursts and landslides in the coming days.

