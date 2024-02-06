Uttarakhand Government Tables Uniform Civil Code Bill in State Assembly

On Tuesday, the Uttarakhand government, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, tabled the Uniform Civil Code Bill (UCC) in the state legislative assembly.
The Uttarakhand Cabinet approved the final draft of the Uttarakhand Civil Code last Sunday. The proposed UCC intends to establish consistent civil laws that apply to all localities in the state.
This breakthrough took place during the assembly's four-day special session, which began on Monday.
Arjun Ram Meghwal, the Union Minister for Law and Justice, stated on Monday that the Uniform Civil Code is currently undergoing the consultation process and is under review by the Law Commission of India.
A draft of the UCC was presented to the Chief Minister by a five-member committee led by retired Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai.
The UCC aims to establish a consistent legal framework for marriage, divorce, land, property, and inheritance laws, regardless of religious affiliation. The passage of the UCC Bill fulfils a significant promise made by the BJP during the 2022 Assembly polls.
72 meetings of the committee were called to interact with about 10 thousand people and study about 02 lakh 33 thousand suggestions received. After receiving the report from the committee, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on behalf of the people of the state and the state government, thanked all the learned members of the committee and hoped that this contribution of the committee members would be a boon not only for the state but for the entire country Will prove to be a milestone.
The Chief Minister said that after studying and examining this report, the government will prepare a draft of the Uniform Civil Code law for the state of Uttarakhand as soon as possible and place the related bill in the special session of the upcoming Legislative Assembly. The government will move rapidly towards implementing this law. (PTI)