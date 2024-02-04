Uttarakhand Govt Approves Tabling of Uniform Civil Code Report

Uniform Civil Code (UCC) report was approved by the Uttarakhand Cabinet on Sunday during a meeting at state Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's residence, reports emerged.
The bill is expected to be presented in the Uttarakhand Assembly on February 6.
The UCC drafting committee, led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, submitted the draft to Chief Minister Dhami on Friday. The UCC proposes uniform civil laws for all communities in the state.
After its implementation, Uttarakhand will be the first Indian state post-independence to embrace the UCC.
The UCC drafting panel included retired justice Pramod Kohli, social activist Manu Gaur, former Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Shatrughan Singh, and Doon University Vice Chancellor, Surekha Dangwal.
The drafting committee has been granted a total of four deadline extensions, with the most recent one being a 15-day extension in January of this year. The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) aims to establish a legal structure for consistent marriage, divorce, land, property, and inheritance laws that apply to all citizens, regardless of their religious affiliations.