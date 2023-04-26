Uttarakhand Minister Chandan Ram Das Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

Uttarakhand Transport and Social Welfare Minister Chandan Ram Das has passed away on Wednesday following a sudden cardiac arrest.

He breathed his last at Bageshewar District Hospital where he was admitted after he complained of chest pain.

State chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed shock and said that his demise is an irreparable loss in the field of public service and politics.

"Shocked by the news of the sudden demise of my senior colleague in the cabinet Shri Chandan Ram Das ji. His death is an irreparable loss in the field of public service and politics. May God grant the pious soul a place at his holy feet and strength to his family and supporters to bear this immense suffering. Om Shanti," the chief minister tweeted.