Uttarakhand Murder Case: BJP Leader Vinod Arya Expelled After Son's Arrest

Bharatiya Janata Party has expelled Vinod Arya and Ankit Arya, the father and brother of the main accused in connection to death of the receptionist case, on Saturday with immediate effect.

They have also been relieved by Uttarakhand government from post of Deputy Chairman of Uttarakhand Other Backward Classes Commission.

Earlier today, the body of 19-year-old receptionist Ankita Bhandari who was reported missing a few days ago was on Saturday recovered from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “In order to ensure the harshest punishment for the culprits, an SIT has been formed under the leadership of Deputy Inspector General of Police P. Renuka Devi ji and ordered an in-depth investigation of this serious matter.”

According to reports, the accused confessed that he had pushed Ankita into the Chilla canal following a dispute.