Uttarakhand: Pushkar Singh Dhami to Take Oath as CM Tomorrow

Uttarakhand CM-designate Pushkar Singh Dhami will take oath on Wednesday (March 23) along with the other cabinet ministers.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Parade Ground in Dehradun.

Dhami, who was appointed as CM in July last year and was the third chief minister of Uttarakhand in four months, led the party to a record second straight term in the hill state, with the BJP winning 47 seats out of 70.

However, Dhami lost to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 6,579 votes in the recently concluded assembly polls.

He received a total of 41,598 votes with a vote share of 44.8 per cent as against Kapri who got 48,177 with a huge vote share of 51.89 per cent.

Dhami’s name was announced by party's central observer and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after a brief meeting of the BJP legislative party in Dehradun on Monday. The meeting was attended by Union ministers Meenakshi Lekhi and Prahlad Joshi. While Lekhi was present there as a central observer, Joshi was the party's poll in charge of the state.

Soon after being elected the leader of the BJP legislative party, Dhami thanked the people of the state for voting the BJP to power for a second consecutive term.

Newly-elected MLAs of Uttarakhand were also sworn in as members of the Legislative Assembly later in the day. Protem speaker Bansidhar Bhagat administered the oath of office and secrecy to the MLAs, reported Times Now.

