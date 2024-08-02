Uttarakhand Rains: 3,000 Rescued, 1,000 Still Remain Stranded in Kedarnath

As many as 3,000 people stranded in Kedarnath have been rescued so far and around 1,000 are still awaiting evacuation, official reports said on Friday.
According to Uttarakhand Disaster Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman, rescue and restoration efforts continued in Rudraprayag following heavy rains that damaged the route to Kedarnath Dham. Suman noted that the weather has improved across Uttarakhand, with no heavy rainfall currently reported. However, an Orange alert has been issued for Uttarkashi, indicating the potential for some rainfall. While most major routes are open, the Kedarnath-Gaurikund route remains blocked.
He said, "All the major routes are open only the route between Kedarnath to Gaurikund is not open. Yesterday, we were successful in bringing 2,300 people from Gaurikund to Sonprayag. 700 people were airlifted. As many as 3,000 people have been rescued so far."
The official assured that the stranded individuals in Kedarnath are safe, with sufficient shelter and food supplies to last for 15 days. He advised against venturing out in the rain and confirmed that four helicopters, including those from the Indian Air Force, have been deployed for ongoing rescue operations.
"Some people have been stranded in Gaurikund. NDRF, SDRF, and state administration are carrying out rescue operations. One person got injured and one person has been reported dead. There is no other causality apart from that", Suman added.
Additionally, debris and boulders have damaged a two-kilometer-long alternate route being used for rescue efforts. SDRF Commandant Manikant Mishra mentioned that a new action plan is in place, with drones being used to enhance rescue operations. Backup teams from August Muni and Ratuda have been called in to intensify the search and rescue efforts, while four SDRF teams stationed at the Licholi and Kedarnath helipads are focused on ensuring the safety of those still stranded.