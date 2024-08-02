Uttarakhand Rains: 3,000 Rescued, 1,000 Still Remain Stranded in Kedarnath

He said, "All the major routes are open only the route between Kedarnath to Gaurikund is not open. Yesterday, we were successful in bringing 2,300 people from Gaurikund to Sonprayag. 700 people were airlifted. As many as 3,000 people have been rescued so far."

The official assured that the stranded individuals in Kedarnath are safe, with sufficient shelter and food supplies to last for 15 days. He advised against venturing out in the rain and confirmed that four helicopters, including those from the Indian Air Force, have been deployed for ongoing rescue operations.