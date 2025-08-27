Vaishno Devi Landslide Claims 31 Lives, Rescue Operations Underway

The death toll in a landslide on the Vaishno Devi track in Katra, Jammu, rose to 31 on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday at around 3 PM near Indraprastha Bhojanalay, a short distance from the Ardhkumari Temple on the older track.

Advertisment

Initially, reports had confirmed 7 deaths, but the number increased by Wednesday morning. The landslide, involving large boulders, trees, and debris, caused extensive damage. Authorities said over 23 people were injured, and several others remain missing. The death toll may rise further. Due to continuous heavy rainfall in the area, the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage has been temporarily suspended.

Jammu city recorded over 250 mm of rainfall in less than 24 hours on Tuesday, creating flood-like conditions in several areas, with waterlogging in homes and fields.

Rail Services Disrupted

Northern Railway has canceled 22 trains running to, from, or stopping at Jammu-Katra. Additionally, 27 trains have been short-terminated. However, train services between Katra and Srinagar remain operational.

Eyewitness Accounts

A devotee said, “I was with my entire family. My children and wife had gone ahead when a huge rock fell. We couldn’t comprehend what happened. Now I have no news of my children. We are terrified; everything fell apart in an instant.”

Another person said, “I was at the back. Six people came with me, and more than 100 people were ahead. I am still shaking. I haven’t heard from the people who came with me.”

A woman added, “We were going to the sanctum of Mata Rani. My husband and I survived, but my three children were trapped. Everything happened so quickly.”

Kiran from Mohali, Punjab, said, “I was descending the hill after the darshan when people started screaming. I saw rocks falling and ran to a safe place, but I was injured.” Her companion added, “We were five in our group, and three of us are injured.”

Jammu Grapples with Heavy Rain and Floods

Jammu city witnessed 22 cm of rainfall between 11:30 AM and 5:30 PM on Tuesday, the highest in recent memory. Following this, the Jhelum River crossed the 22-foot mark, prompting a flood alert in south Kashmir. Areas including RS Pura, Samba, Akhnoor, Nagrota, Kathua, Udhampur, and parts of Jammu city were severely affected. Light rain continues in Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Katra, Banihal, and surrounding regions.

Relief Operations Underway

Rescue agencies have evacuated approximately 3,500 people to safer locations in Jammu district. Relief camps and shelters have been set up, with most evacuees accommodated in Jammu Youth Hostels. The army has divided the region into three zones for rescue operations: one team in Ardhkumari, one along the Katra-Thakkar Kot road, and another in Jaurian.

Also Read: Rail Track, NH-44 Damaged as Cloudburst, Landslide Claim Seven Lives in Kathua