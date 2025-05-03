An elephant in critical condition was rescued in Assam after a rapid and coordinated intervention by the wildlife rescue arm of Vantara, a conservation initiative spearheaded by Anant Ambani. The elephant, named Gita, had been suffering from severe and painful injuries when she was discovered — including deep bed sores, multiple abscesses, and a suspected fracture in her right hind leg.

Upon receiving alerts from local forest officials and after securing all necessary legal permissions from the Assam Forest Department, Vantara’s Rapid Response Team (RRT) was deployed immediately to assist Gita. The team, trained to handle high-risk wildlife emergencies, rushed to the location with specialised veterinary staff and equipment.

Recognising the severity of Gita’s condition, the team brought in a hydra crane to support the elephant in standing — a crucial step in easing pressure on her injured limb and improving her chances of recovery. Medical experts from Vantara have since begun round-the-clock treatment and care, addressing both her visible injuries and underlying trauma.

Vantara, founded by Anant Ambani, has emerged as one of India’s most ambitious conservation projects, committed to the rescue, rehabilitation, and long-term care of distressed wild animals. With state-of-the-art facilities and a dedicated team of veterinarians, conservationists, and caregivers, Vantara is now considered to have played a vital role in India’s wildlife protection ecosystem.

“This mission is a testament to Vantara’s unwavering commitment to wildlife welfare,” a spokesperson for the organisation said. “Every step of the rescue and treatment process was conducted in close coordination with the Chief Wildlife Warden — the statutory authority responsible for such interventions involving protected species.”

The rescue of Gita adds to a growing list of successful missions undertaken by Vantara, particularly through its Rapid Response Team, which remains on standby to support animals in distress across India. The team is specially trained to navigate complex field scenarios, balancing legal protocols with compassionate action.

Citizens who encounter wild animals in distress or want to support Vantara’s initiatives are encouraged to visit the organisation’s official website: www.vantara.in/contact.

