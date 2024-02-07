Varanasi Court to Hear Plea Seeking ASI Survey of Gyanvapi Basements on Feb 15

A Varanasi court has set a hearing for February 15 to review a petition asking the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to survey the sealed basements at the Gyanvapi mosque complex.
The petitioner, Rakhi Singh, filed a plea regarding the opening of the remaining 'tekhhanas'. According to the petition, there are "secret cellars" inside the basements, and it is necessary to survey them to reveal the entire truth of the Gyanvapi mosque, which the Hindus claimed was built on the remains of a pre-existing temple.
The Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee appealed a Varanasi District Court order allowing the Hindu side to pray in the southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque. The appeal was heard by the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday.
The court has allowed the Masjid Intezamia Committee of Gyanvapi mosque to modify its pleadings in order to challenge an earlier order from January 17th, which led to the January 31st order that allowed Hindus to perform prayers in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.
The Allahabad High Court has set February 22 as the date for a hearing to determine the validity of a petition aiming to remove the Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura, alleging that it has encroached upon 13.37 acres of land belonging to the Katra Keshav Deo temple. Justice Mayank Kumar Jain has directed that any objections to the petition's challenge on its validity must be filed by February 22.
In reaction to the request from the Muslim party, the Hindu party was given an extension until January 17 to submit a response.
In May of last year, the Supreme Court combined 15 lawsuits concerning the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid conflict. Objections have been submitted in several of the cases.